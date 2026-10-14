Gamal Abdelhamid, the former Zamalek star, has dropped a bombshell about the Cairo derby against Al Ahly. He claims to have information that VAR broke down during the match, and he tore into the refereeing decisions on the night, insisting Zamalek did not get what they deserved on the pitch.

Speaking on "Al-Defender" on the Al-Shams channel, Abdelhamid said the derby left him feeling there are two sets of refereeing laws in the world, one applied in Egypt and another in Europe. He criticised what he sees as a gulf in how the laws of the game are interpreted and enforced, particularly in the big matches.

His central claim is that the video technology was out of order during the derby. That raises obvious questions about how ready the system was on the night, and it is a piece of information that needs official confirmation from the relevant authorities.

Gamal Abdelhamid: Zamalek deserved a penalty, and Gamal Al-Sherif confirmed the White's right to it

Abdelhamid then turned to the refereeing incidents themselves, pointing out that Syrian refereeing expert Gamal Al-Sherif confirmed there was a penalty in Zamalek's favour. The White side, he believes, were short-changed.

Anyone defending the match referee came in for criticism too. Those who backed him, in Abdelhamid's view, belong either to Al Ahly or the referees' committee. He also objected to the way refereeing laws are interpreted in Egypt, arguing that they are read according to allegiances.

Then came the most striking line of all. Al Ahly, with their big stars and their huge technical and financial resources, do not need a referee to win, Abdelhamid stressed. The team have everything they need to settle matches inside the green rectangle.

He explained that he is not out to belittle Al Ahly or cast doubt on their players' abilities. His point is a defence of Zamalek's right to fair decisions, away from the refereeing errors that can swing results.

Refereeing laws must be applied by the same standards to every club. That was Abdelhamid's closing message after a derby that stirred up plenty of controversy, with refereeing justice remaining a fundamental demand to guarantee equal opportunities. As for the claim that the video technology broke down, that still requires an official clarification to settle the argument surrounding the incident.