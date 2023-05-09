Jali transfer: 'Kaizer Chiefs may be proud but they need Andile' - Khanye challenges Arthur Zwane to sign Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

Junior Khanye has challenged Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane to consider signing Mamelodi Sundowns outcast Andile Jali.

Jali will be a free agent in the next couple of weeks

Chiefs and Pirates have been linked with the player

Khane believes Amakhosi need Jali more

WHAT HAPPENED: Khanye was reacting to Kaizer Chiefs' recent Nedbank Cup loss against Orlando Pirates.

According to the former winger, Amakhosi should bolster their squad with an experienced Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jali, who is set to leave the club after his contract expires. While saying the Glamour Boys have some good players, Khanye has questioned the squad's quality, insisting it was the reason why the Sea Robbers managed to defeat them on Saturday and advance to the final of the annual competition.

WHAT HE SAID: "As I said even in the January transfer window, the coach should have realised that he needs a defensive holding midfielder, someone who will link the defence and the midfield. They may be proud but they need Andile and that’s my opinion," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"So [on Saturday] Pirates had a game plan, it was not pretty hence I say this game separated men from boys. We need to be honest about some players at Chiefs, especially after a derby.

"There are games were you could see they were struggling so there was no way they were going to pull through in a semi-final derby. We need to be honest.

"Pirates didn’t play well but credit to Jose Riveiro and players who were taking responsibility. Kaizer Chiefs looked a bit better, it’s just that the quality is not enough.

"That’s why it pains me so much because I know the team. So I don’t buy faces, I’m just honest. That team has a lot of history and even in my short time there I can say they need to go back to the drawing board because if they continue like this they are going to be forever hopeful and nothing will change. The situation doesn’t need shortcuts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali's agent Mike Makaab recently suggested Jali can be a fit at Chiefs. However, he insisted he cannot force the issue.

The experienced midfielder has not been training with Masandawana after falling out with the club.

Whether Amakhosi will go for the player is a wait-and-see, considering the fact that the team's Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has initially suggested their sight is elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane is keen on finishing the season on a high after missing out on all trophies. They will play SuperSport United in their next league outing.