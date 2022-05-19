Jali, Shalulile and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate 2021/22 PSL awards nominees

The Premier Soccer League has announced the list of nominees for the 2021/22 PSL Awards.

The virtual awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, 29 May 2022 at 19h00 and will be live on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC.

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM) and Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) are the three nominees for the prestigious 2021/22 PSL Footballer of the Season award.

The PSL Players’ Player of the Season category was also dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns with the trio of Jali, Shalulile and Themba Zwane making the top three.

In the PSL Coach of the Season category, Royal AM’s John Maduka will be up against the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, and Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler.

The MTN8 Last Man Standing will be contested by Andile Jali, Peter Shalulile (both Mamelodi Sundowns) and Surprise Ralani who has since joined Sundowns but received his nomination for his performances for Cape Town City earlier in the season.

For the Nedbank Cup categories, the University of Pretoria pair of Keegan Allan and Luvuyo Phewa, and Royal AM’s Mfundo Thikazi have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament while Andile Jali, Aubrey Modiba (both Mamelodi Sundowns) and King Ndlovu (Marumo Gallants) will be vying for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize.

Youngsters Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates and Mduduzi Shabalala from Kaizer Chiefs are the two nominees for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of The Season category.

PSL Coach of the Season

John Maduka (Royal AM), Rulani Mokwena / Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns) & Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City)

PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

Hugo Marques (Cape Town City), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United) & Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

PSL Defender of the Season

Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns) & Thami Mkhize (Cape Town City FC)

PSL Midfielder of the Season

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC) & Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Young Player of the Season

Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC), Kwame Peprah (Orlando Pirates) & Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United)

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Andile Jali, Surprise Ralani & Peter Shalulile (all Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns) & King Ndlovu (Marumo Gallants)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season

Keagan Allan (AmaTuks), Luvuyo Phewa (AmaTuks) & Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season

Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs) & Boitomelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

