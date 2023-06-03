Former Orlando Pirates attacker Benedict Vilakazi breaks down why Andile Jali would be an important player at the Buccaneers.

Jali has left Sundowns after being frozen out

Joined by Rayners and Mendieta as a possible signing for Pirates

Vilakazi explains why Bucs should go for those three players

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old was recently released by Mamelodi Sundowns following a fallout with his coaches amid allegations of arriving at training while intoxicated. For some months now, he is rumoured to be a transfer target of Pirates, their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs, as well as AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

Vilakazi lists reasons why the Buccaneers should seriously consider Jali while also urging the club to sign the Stellenbosch FC duo Iqraam Rayners and Junior Mendieta.

WHAT VILAKAZI SAID: “I think at the moment I’m going to say that Pirates have got such a lot of attacking players like [Thembinkosi] Lorch, [Kermit] Erasmus and [Monnapule] Saleng and others like [Terrence] Dzvukamanja,” Vilakazi told FARPost.

“But the department [attacking] lacks is a player that will supply them with regular chances. They need a midfielder that is going to give them the service. A midfielder like Jali to close the gap on Sundowns.

“The most disappointing thing is Pirates’ midfield. If you look at [Thabang] Monare and [Miguel] Timm, those are not players who can build from the back. This is where Jali comes in; they cannot make those forward passes.

“When you have Jali in your team. He always looks forward and can make those forward passes that will make the Pirates frontmen score.

“If they [Pirates] want to win the CAF Champions League they need to bring in Jali and play him next to [Makhehlene] Makhaula. We need quality players like Jali, Mendieta, yes, can play as a striker and, on the wing, Rayners as well.

“With the three players I mentioned, you are bringing in quality, not just numbers. These are the types of players that Pirates need to be competitive in the league and on the continent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Jali would be crucial for Pirates in the Caf Champions League, the Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro would need to make a big decision after the player's agent said they will be opening talks with the Buccaneers. Signing the ex-Sundowns star could force Ben Motshwari through the exit door.

Jali will then have to compete for game time with Thabang Monare, Miguel Timm and Makhehlele Makhaula. As for Rayners, Riveiro would have to decide between signing the Stellenbosch star and Ranga Chvaviro, a player they are said to be leading the race to sign ahead of Chiefs. But Chivaviro's continental experience gives him an edge over Rayners.

It could also be a big battle signing Mendieta as Sundowns are said to be serious about the Argentine who is also reportedly a target of Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The former Sundowns star remains a subject of transfer rumours but could get a new club anytime from now.