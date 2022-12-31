Jali: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena drops hint on midfielder’s future amid Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates links

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has hinted that Andile Jali will be part of the team going into the future.

Mokwena states Jali important for Sundowns’ future

Jali linked with move away

Agent recently dismissed reports on approach from clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old midfielder is set to enter the last six months of his contract leading to rumours he might leave the club at the end of the season.

But Mokwena has suggested the former Orlando Pirates star is a key figure in his ranks given his experience and leadership skills and thus can not be allowed to leave.

Recently, Jali’s agent Mike Makaab denied rumours that some clubs have made official bids for the Sundowns midfielder who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Jali is a very important player for us, and he is important for the future of this club," Mokwena said, as quoted by Citizen.

"He has incredible leadership qualities, and he is very key to have around. He has the right mentality, and his insights [are great].

"I use him as a fourth assistant coach because when he sits on the bench, he gives me a lot of information on what he sees. He has incredible experience, apart from human qualities — which is something that we appreciate and love having within the club.

"The contractual and financial issues are handled by a different department in the club, and I am sure that as soon as there is an update to be given, the club will issue that."

AND WHAT IS MORE: If Sundowns eventually defend the title, they will do so after a reshuffle in the technical team that saw Mokwena elevated above Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi.

However, the former Pirates coach says it will take more than just himself for the Pretoria club to succeed.

"This football club does not appoint coaches for the short term," he added.

"We have seen in the last couple of years that the coach always has the support of the club and without the support of management, the success of any coach in this football club is not possible.

"The most important thing is to understand that it takes more than just myself to succeed because the club is bigger than all of us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali has been an outstanding player for Masandawana, and last season he was named the PSL Midfielder of the Season, MTN8 Last Man Standing, and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.

The South African joined the Brazilians on a free transfer from KV Oostende of Belgium in 2018 and signed a three-year deal that included two separate one-year options.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Should he decide to leave Sundowns, a number of clubs are expected to scramble for his signature given his experience and title-winning credentials.