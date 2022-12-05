Jali: Agent breaks silence on Mamelodi Sundowns star's future amidst Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer links

Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali's agent has addressed reports linking the veteran player with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Downs surprisingly allowed Jali's deal to enter its final 12 months

Chiefs and Pirates are said to be keen to sign the midfielder

Jali's camp will consider local offers if there is no Downs agreement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tshwane giants have surprisingly allowed the midfield maestro's contract to enter its final 12 months despite being an integral member of their squad.

Jali was one of the best players in the country last term as Masandawana clinched a domestic treble and he was named PSL Midfielder of the Season, MTN8 Last Man Standing and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.

Unsurprisingly, Chiefs and his former club, Pirates, have been credited with an interest in his signature with next month's Premier Soccer League transfer window looming.

Mike Makaab dismissed reports suggesting that they have been approached by clubs regarding Jali's services, but he made it known that they will consider local offers if they fail to reach an agreement with Sundowns over a new deal.

WHAT DID MAKAAB SAY?: "There have been rumours in the football media that a number of clubs have officially approached us regarding Andile Jali," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

"That is not true at all. We are committed to sitting down with Mamelodi Sundowns and hopefully finding a solution for Andile Jali.

"And if we can't then obviously we will look at other opportunities. It is not only local opportunities that are interesting for us.

"But also opportunities outside of the country. So, it will be interesting to see what happened in the next 30 days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali signed a three-year deal which included two separate one-year options when he joined Sundowns on a free transfer from Belgium's KV Oostende in 2018.

That deal will now expire in June 2023 and the 32-year-old will be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from next month onwards.

It will be interesting to see whether Pirates will make a move for Jali who played some of his best football at the Soweto gnats between 2009 and 2014 before moving to Oostende.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR JALI? Masandawana resumed training last week as the team prepares for the PSL resumption.

The PSL champions will square off with Pirates on December 30 when the current campaign resumes.