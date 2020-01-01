Jali: Looking back at the career of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder on his 30th birthday

As the Matatiele-born star celebrates his special day, we look back at his journey which started at Tuks after being discovered by Clive Barker

midfielder Andile Jali enters a new phase of his career as he celebrates his 30th birthday and 10 years in top-flight football.

The outspoken international has made a name for himself over the years, and he can be considered a veteran in his own right.

But when did Jali's football journey start and what has he achieved so far in his career?

Early career

Jali was spotted as an 18-year-old by none other than Clive Barker at one of the youth tournaments in Port Elizabeth in 2008, and the former Bafana Bafana coach recommended him to Steve Barker, who was then working as head coach of AmaTuks in the NFD.

At the time, Jali was still a raw talent and very few people knew about him but the belief shown to him by the two Barker coaches was enough for him to take his career to the next level.

The spotlight fell on Jali and Co. during that 2009 Nedbank Cup victory over in March 2009.

No one had expected Chiefs to lose to AmaTuks but with Jali and Mthokozisi Yende among the brightest talents in their side, Barker's men did the unexpected, securing an emphatic 4-3 win over the Soweto giants.

And that's when the majority of teams and fans took notice of Jali because of the strings he pulled in midfield for the Tshwane outfit.

breakthrough

It was just before the start of the 2009/10 season when announced the signing of a 19-year-old called Jali.

Pirates fans were divided on his acquisition - some felt he was too young to command a regular place at Bucs while others backed him to become a club legend.

He would silence critics soon after making his debut as he never looked back - making a whopping 24 league appearances for the Mighty Sea Robbers in his first season.

In the early years of his PSL career, Jali was likened to Benedict Vilakazi who served Pirates with distinction before going abroad and returning to the country to snub Pirates for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Interestingly, Jali followed in the footsteps of Vilakazi as he left the Sea Robbers for Europe but returned to sign for the Brazilians.

Moving to Europe

The Matatiele-born star's move to Belgian side KV Oostende was kept under wraps until it happened in January 2014.

Even when it happened, the club hardly said anything about his departure until he was unveiled by Oostende in .

At one stage, reports suggested Jali was unhappy at the club and actually forced the move - but this was dismissed by his camp who insisted there had been talks behind the scenes.

Oostende reportedly paid around R15 million for the services of Jali - helping him take his career to the next level.

He spent four years at the club before coming back to the country to sign for Sundowns and further enhance his chances of adding more domestic silverware to his cabinet.

Achievements

The year 2009 was proof enough that Jali was destined for great success as a footballer as he fell short to winning the Nedbank Cup with AmaTuks, losing 1-0 to Moroka Swallows in the final.

But success would come his way at the Soweto giants - as lifted trophies left, right and centre in his second season with the club.

He was part of the double treble-winning squad between 2010 and 2011 - bagging two league titles, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout Cup - making him one of the few players to have won all domestic trophies in the country.

Jali was also influential in Pirates reaching the 2013 Caf final but he walked away with a silver medal as the Houghton-based side lost to in the second leg after a 1-1 first-leg draw at Orlando Stadium.

Article continues below

The midfielder didn't lift trophies with Oostende but his biggest success was finishing fifth with the Pro Jupiler League outfit.

While his return to the country was met with mixed emotions, Jali already has two major trophies to boast about with Sundowns - the 2018/19 league title and the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup.

Finally, he has back in the Bafana Bafana fold as he closes in on 50 international caps.