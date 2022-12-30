Jali: ‘Kaizer Chiefs should not sign Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder as Blom's successor’ – Khan

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan has explained why Amakhosi should not sign Mamelodi Sundowns’ Andile Jali to replace Njabulo Blom.

Chiefs expected to look for another midfielder after Blom's exit

Khan discusses why Jali is not a proper successor

Hopes Samkelo Zwane is given chance to develop

WHAT HAPPENED? Blom was sold to Major League Soccer outfit St Louis City after contract talks between his camp and Chiefs failed to reach a successful end.

Khan, who has also worked as Sundowns' assistant coach before, has pinpointed the midfielders he deems fit to replace Blom.

However, Jali – arguably one of the outstanding deep-lying midfielders in the Premier Soccer League – will not be a proper replacement due to his age, according to the tactician.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "He [Blom] will be missed. However, in professional football, this is a normal occurrence. Players will always look for opportunities to further their careers," Khan told ThisIsFootball.Africa.

"Chiefs have not signed any players that can fill that void. If they signed [Andile] Jali or [Makhehlene] Makhaula, then you will sit with the age factor as are both 32 or 33 years of age.

"They could have looked at [Jamie] Webber, who is only 24 years old but with good experience. However, I would like to see Samkelo Zwane given the opportunity since Chiefs are building for next season.

"[Phathutshedzo] Nange and [Cole] Alexander are not regulars, and both have not been performing. They should look to sign an experienced number six and let him mentor Samkelo [Zwane]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom’s departure meant that his eight-year association with the Soweto giants came to an end.

The Dobsonville-born Blom is a product of the Chiefs academy and made his debut for the senior team in 2019 at the age of 19.

He was a utility player at Naturena, and due to his versatility, the 23-year-old featured at right-back and in the deep midfield under coach Arthur Zwane.

Zwane – then the reserve team coach - identified Blom, who was later promoted to the senior team.

In the MLS, the South African – who featured in the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup and the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations – will work under ex-Chiefs and Bafana defender Bradley Carnell.

WHAT NEXT FOR BLOM? His move means he will get tested in a different football environment away from home.