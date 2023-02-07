Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has admitted their transfer business did not go according to plan during the January window.

Only one new player arrived at Naturena in January

Another was signed on a pre-contract agreement

Zwane comments on their transfer business

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi signed Congolese forward Christian Saile Basomboli from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers. They also secured SuperSport United defender and Botswana captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract.

Zwane says they missed transfer targets which have now come back to bite them following knocks to a number of key players. Injuries to the likes of Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Cole Alexander, Dilan Solomons and Reeve Frosler might have exposed Amakhosi’s lack of depth.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “Actually we were just unfortunate. We were trying to bring in a few players, but it didn’t materialise,” said Zwane as per iDiksi Times.

“So we had to move on and focus on what we have in terms of playing personnel. Yes, injuries are always going to happen because football is a contact sport, but I wouldn’t want to look at the past and worry what about we could’ve done and what we didn’t do.

“We need to focus now on the next game and the remaining games of the season.”

AND WHAT MORE? With a squad that appears not rich in depth, Chiefs does not have the luxury to rotate their squad in trying to balance Premier Soccer League duties and Nedbank Cup commitments.

“Games are coming thick and fast. Obviously, this one is a Cup game [against Maritzburg United], it’s not going to be an easy one,” added Zwane.

“The approach will be totally different, the mindset of the players. So I think they have been doing very well. We also looking forward to the game.

“When it comes to the Cup, we always want to win every game, we don’t choose the game, whether cup games or league games [but] we want to go to the final and win it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Zwane has admitted their transfer plans did not go well, the Soweto giants did not replace Njabulo Blom who left the club for Major League Soccer side St Louis City FC. There have also been glaring frailties at the back as they wait for Ditlhokwe to officially join them in July.

The Soweto giants have been lacking creativity and are facing difficulties upfront despite having a chance to bring in new players in the last transfer period. About seven players underwent trials at Naturena in December but Zwane only settled for Basomboli.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Focus now shifts to the Nedbank Cup and Chiefs visit Maritzburg United for a Round of 16 tie on Friday.