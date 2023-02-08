Jali advised amid Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates transfer rumours: 'Mamelodi Sundowns win trophies' - Feutmba

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba has urged Andile Jali to snub offers from other clubs and stay put at the Tshwane giants.

Jali has less than five months left on his Downs deal

Chiefs and Pirates among the clubs linked with the 32-year-old

Feutmba believes Sundowns still need Jali to play a role

WHAT HAPPENED?: The veteran central midfielder has been linked with a host of Premier Soccer League clubs mostly Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in recent times.

This is because Jali's future with Sundowns is uncertain as his current contract with the Chloorkop-based giants will expire at the end of this season and he is eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

Feutmba urged the accomplished midfield maestro to sign a new contract and stay at the reigning PSL champions where he will be able to continue winning major trophies

WHAT DID FEUTMBA SAY?: "I am of the view that Andile Jali has done really well since he joined Mamelodi Sundowns [in 2018]. He has contributed to the team's success," Feutmba told GOAL.

"Personally, I believe that he still has something to offer to football and at Sundowns. So, my advice to Andile is that he should stay at Sundowns.

"If he still wants to continue playing at the highest level (Caf Champions League) and also win trophies, then he shouldn't leave Sundowns," the retired midfielder added.

"However, it all boils down to what the technical team wants, what the club's management wants and what Jali wants regarding his future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali's agent Mike Makaab has indicated that they are waiting for Sundowns' management to finalise the former KV Oostende star's new contract.

Makaab also confirmed that they have been approached by both local and foreign clubs regarding the services of the man nicknamed Mhlekazi (Your Excellency).

Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC are the latest clubs to be credited with an interest in Mhlekazi who is among the best midfielders in the PSL.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR JALI?: The former Pirates star featured as a substitute on Tuesday as Sundowns defeated Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match.

Jali will be hoping to start when the Brazilians lock horns with Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan in the Caf Champions League Group B match on Saturday.