Jali: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates could lose out on Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder to PSL rival

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali is exploring his options outside Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

Jali will be a free agent at the end of the season

Chiefs & Pirates are linked with him

Makaab explains Jali's options

WHAT HAPPENED: Jali's contract with Mamelodi Sundowns comes to a close at the end of the season.

Masandawana's failure to wish the midfielder, who turned 33 this week, a happy birthday fueled speculation about his exit.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been linked with the experienced defensive midfielder since January.

Makaab is now almost certain his client will be leaving the Brazilians at the end of the ongoing campaign and is open to Jali joining any other team apart from the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have not engaged with any club formally regarding Andile Jali’s services. Jali and I have both agreed that once we have finalized the situation at Mamelodi Sundowns and he has settled that chapter of his life, we will then be looking at opportunities," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

"Of course, we will talk to teams that are interested, and those teams may include Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. But it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gonna be restricted to those two teams in South Africa.

"We will also be looking for teams for Andile abroad. In actual fact, we’ve already started the process. But again, we don’t want to have any formal discussions until we have finalized the arrangement with Mamelodi Sundowns. We have to show respect to the football club that has his contract.

"It’s highly unlikely [that Jali will play again for Downs]. Andile has asked me to ensure that we respect his situation at Sundowns and that we finalize his exit from Sundowns prior to us engaging with any other football club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali was linked with a move to Amakhosi after the exit of Njabulo Blom to Major League Soccer side St Louis City FC in late 2022. However, the recent rise of Samkelo Zwane might make Arthur Zwane think twice about wanting the veteran midfielder.

The Sea Robbers have Thabang Monare, Miguel Timm, Ben Motshwari, and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in the department - who have made decent shifts recently, and might opt out of the race to sign Jali.

WHAT NEXT: Jali might end up joining other interested teams in the Premier Soccer League or abroad as his agent claims.