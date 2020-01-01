Jali and Zwane doubtful for Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns game

The duo did not play when the Brazilians beat Highlands Park in a Nedbank Cup match on Saturday

coach Pitso Mosimane is fretting over the fitness of midfielders Andile Jali and Themba Zwane ahead of Tuesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) match against at Loftus Versfeld.

The two did not take part as Sundowns battled to an extra-time victory over in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final match on Saturday.

But ahead of Tuesday’s crucial league encounter, Mosimane is sweating over the availability of Jali, who has been in fine form this season as well as Zwane, who scored in their last league match against Stellenbosch on Thursday.

“It’s important that they [Jali and Zwane] recover, because both have got hamstrings. But you can never say they are available until on Monday,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“Monday will tell you, Or Tuesday morning. We’ll see. We struggled to have our combination plays without them — you could see. But at the end of the day you went through. It’s a cup game.

“This one, going to extra time, will affect the game against Pirates. That’s why I didn’t want to keep ‘Vila’ a little bit longer, for Tuesday.

“But, at the moment, as long as we went through. What’s important is to go through.”

A win for Downs against Pirates will see them close the gap to log leaders to just one point.