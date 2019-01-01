Jackson Mabokgwane and Thabo Qalinge headline Orlando Pirates player exodus

The Buccaneers have began their preparations for next season by releasing no less than four senior players

on Wednesday confirmed that they have parted ways with four players who part of the senior team last season.

Goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane and midfielder Thabo Qalinge have both been released by the club.

The club also added Ayanda Nkosi will not be returning to the club following the expiry of his loan at Jomo Cosmos.

Furthermore, Pirates confirmed Abbubaker Mobara's departure. The utility player has joined on a four-year deal.

"In terms of the first team, orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the release of Abbubaker Mobara, Jackson Mabokgwane, Ayanda Nkosi and Thabo Qalinge," said the club in an official statement.

The four players were in the final month of their contracts with the Sea Robbers who felt they will not form part of Milutin Sredojevi's plans going forward.

Mobara managed just eight appearances for the Soweto giants this past season, while was pushed further down the pecking order and could only manage 10 appearances in all competitions this past season.

Qalinge, on the other hand, struggled for form throughout the season, and despite featuring 14 times in all competitions, he couldn't find the back of the net while he registered a single assist in the process.

Pirates are expected to release more players in the coming weeks, with the futures of the likes of Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola still hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Pirates confirmed that at least 12 players will be leaving their junior teams.

The majority of these players featured in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge over the past few seasons, but they will now have to pursue their careers elsewhere.

"For the Reserve Teams and lower divisions, the following players have also been released: Reanetse Ramatlapeng, Katleho Molaba, Samuel Nkomo, Phumulani Masinga, Phila Mzila, Reanetse Ramatlapeng, Ricardo Lourenco, Riyaaz Nell, Tebogo Ngwenya, Rodi Sibanda, Lucky Mdingi and Zaahir Witbooi. The club would like to thank all the players for their service and wish them all of the best in their future endeavours," read the statement.