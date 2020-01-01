Jackson: Ex-Orlando Pirates defender has left Highlands Park as MDC coach

The former Buccaneers defender is at home weighing up his options after parting ways with the Lions of the North

Former defender Willem Jackson has parted ways with just after the club was sold to TS Galaxy.

Goal has gathered that the former Bafana Bafana defender is now looking to secure his next move as he is spending time at his home.

The Free State-born legend was part of the Lions of the North’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team as a coach, and a source close to his affairs indicated that he is eyeing a move back to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“Willem is at home. No, he’s not with the team [Highlands Park] anymore. No. Nothing [there are no offers] as yet,” a source told Goal.

The 48-year-old ex-defender’s departure comes after coach Owen Da Gama’s assistant Allan Freese joined to work as Ayanda Dlamini’s right-hand man.

Former Bafana Bafana mentor Da Gama's future remains a subject of speculation as the Tembisa-based club announced that Dan Malesela will take over the club as a coach.

The Rockets are set to ply their trade in the South African top-flight next season and the former Buccaneers and defender will reportedly be assisted by former youth coach Ashley Makhanya.

Apart from Jackson, the MTN8 losing finalists have also parted ways with a number of players in their camp, where some of the campaigners were reluctant to join the former Nedbank Cup champions as media reports indicated.

Veteran midfielder Musa Nyatama has since been unveiled by PSL returnees Swallows FC whilst his counterpart and former playmaker Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s future remains a subject of speculation.

Moreover, seasoned goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini confirmed to Goal last week that Galaxy communicated their intentions, telling him he was not part of the club’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Having finished ninth on the PSL log under Da Gama, Highlands Park have also sold key players such as Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala, who were unveiled by the reigning PSL champions Masandawana last week.

Coming back to Jackson, the 1998 Fifa World Cup participant with Bafana will be hoping to return to the elite division after formerly working with Cavin Johnson at Platinum Stars in the past few seasons.