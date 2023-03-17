Jack Daniel's Experience VIP Watchalong competition entry terms and conditions

The full terms and conditions for Jack Daniel's Experience VIP Watchalong competition

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Draw and Promoter

1.1. This competition is a free prize draw for a chance to win the Prize (defined below) (the " Draw" ).

1.2. By entering this Draw and in consideration for the opportunity to win the prize associated with the Draw, each entrant agrees to be bound by and observe these terms and conditions. Information on how to enter and prize details form part of these terms and conditions.

1.3. The promoter of the Draw is FootballCo Media Limited of 12 Hammersmith Grove, London, England, W6 7AP (the " Promoter ").

2. Who may enter

2.1. Subject to paragraph 2.3, entry into the Draw is open solely to persons who are of the legal age of majority in their province or territory of residence at the date of entry. The Draw is void where prohibited or restricted by law in the territory of the person entering into it, and is subject to all applicable laws and regulations.

2.2. This competition is open to Nigerian residents only.

2.3. Each eligible entrant may enter only one once.

2.4. The officers, management and employees (and immediate family members of officers, management and employees) of the Promoter are not eligible to enter the Draw.

2.5. No purchase or other payment is necessary to enter the Draw.

3. Draw Period

The Draw commences at 10h00 WAT on Monday 27th March 2023.

4. How to enter the Draw & how to win the Prize

To enter, eligible entrants must accept these terms and conditions, and complete the entry form in full (e.g. in the competition entry article and social media posts). A winner will be drawn from all correct entries received, and the winner announced by 11h00 WAT Thursday 30th March 2023. Four eligible entrants will be chosen by random draw performed by a computer process, who will be entered into the next round of the competition to determine the "winner " or " prize winners "). Goal.com’s decision on the winner is final.

5. Intentionally not used

Entrant information will be kept confidential and will only be used to determine the prize winners.

6. Notification of prize winner

6.1. The prize winners will be notified by email after the draw.

6.2. The prize winner must accept the prize by email confirmation, and if no such confirmation is received within 6 hours of the notification, the Promoter may re-run the prize draw to select a replacement prize winner.

7. Prize details

7.1. The prize is entry into a Top Fan Quiz that will determine who wins the VIP Watchalong main prize.

7.2. The prize winner agrees that the Released Parties (defined in paragraph 8.1 below) and their designees and assigns may use the winner's name, voice, city/province or territory of residence, photos, video or film clips, and/or other visual likeness for advertising and/or trade purposes and/or for any other purpose in any media or format now or hereafter known without further compensation (financial or otherwise), permission or notification.

7.3 Before the prize is awarded, the selected entrant may be required to sign an agreement consenting to the use of their image, name, entry and/or voice in any media for an unlimited period of time without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this Draw (including any outcome) and/or promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

8. Further Draw conditions

8.1. None of the Promoter or its holding or subsidiary companies (together, the "Released Parties") accept any responsibility for any variation in the value of the prize. In the event that any element of a prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value, subject to written directions from relevant regulatory bodies.

8.2. No prize is transferable or exchangeable. Prize(s) are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash and can only be taken as offered.

8.3. Prize winner(s) each acknowledge that their prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions imposed by third party suppliers which will be provided to each prize winner. By accepting their prize, the prize winner will be deemed to have accepted any such additional terms and conditions in full.

8.4. The Released Parties do not accept responsibility and are not liable for any additional conditions imposed by a third party as referred to in paragraph 8.3

8.5. If for any reason a prize winner does not accept;

a) an element of the prize; b) any part of these terms and conditions relevant to that element; or c) any additional terms and conditions stipulated by any third party prize suppliers relevant to that element, that element of the prize will be forfeited. Cash will not be awarded in lieu of any element of any prize under any circumstances.

8.6. All eligible entrants agree to provide the Promoter or the Promoter’s authorised agent with identification and proof of eligibility in accordance with applicable law or regulation if selected as a prize winner. The required form of identification and proof of eligibility are at the discretion of the Promoter (acting reasonably).

9. Unclaimed prizes

In the event of any prize not being accepted or claimed, the winner of that individual prize will be deemed invalid and the Promoter reserves the right to select the next eligible entrant by random draw to receive the unclaimed prize.

10. Limitation of liability

10.1. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Released Parties exclude all liability and will be held harmless from any losses, damages, actions, liability, injury or claims (including, without limitation (but subject to operation of law), personal injury, death to winner or any third party or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by any reason) incurred by any person in connection with the Draw or the promotion, receipt, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize and/or participation in this Draw. The Released Parties also expressly exclude any liability for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of your breach of these terms and conditions.

10.2. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Released Parties accept no responsibility or liability for any entry or claim which for technical or other reasons is unsuccessful, ineligible, late or incomplete.

10.3. Nothing in these terms and conditions excludes or limits Promoter’s liability for: (i) death or personal injury arising from the Promoter's negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; (iii) or any other liability which may not be excluded or limited by applicable law, and nothing in these terms and conditions limits, excludes or modifies any statutory right or guarantee provided by applicable law.

11. Privacy

By entering the Draw, the entrant understands and agrees that the Promoter and its agents may use and disclose the entrant’s personal information to assist in administering and managing the Draw and prizes (where applicable) and communicating with the entrant in regard to special offers from the Promoter and its related entities. Entrants in the Draw acknowledge that the Promoter may share an entrant’s personal information with the Promoter’s foreign-related entities which may contact the entrant with marketing messages and special offers. Without limiting the foregoing, the Promoter may disclose the prize winner’s personal information to third parties for the purpose of fulfilling the prize. If an entrant elects to receive information from other third parties, the Promoter may also disclose the entrant’s personal information for that purpose. Entrants may find out more information about how the Promoter collects, uses and discloses personal information by reading the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, which is available at

https://www.goal.com/en-za/legal/privacy-policy

Entrants may access the personal information the Promoter holds about them by writing to the Promoter at the address set out below. If the Promoter limits or denies an entrant access to their personal information in certain circumstances, the Promoter will tell the entrant why access was limited or denied. The entrant can contact the Promoter by writing to the Promoter at the address(es) given in the privacy policy.

12. General

12.1. Any decision of the Promoter in respect of the Draw, is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. The Promoter reserves the right to withdraw, alter or suspend the Draw or these terms and conditions at any time if circumstances beyond its control make this unavoidable.

12.2. The prize(s) remain the property of the Promoter until delivered to the prize winners.

12.3. The Released Parties shall bear no liability if for any reason the Draw is not capable of running as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, technical failures or any causes beyond the Promoter’s control which corrupt or affect the fairness or integrity or proper conduct of the Draw. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, modify, terminate or suspend the Draw, subject to written directions from relevant regulatory bodies.

12.4. The Promoter reserves the right at any time and its sole discretion to: (i) verify the eligibility of any entrant and/or a prize winner's guest (including their age and place of residence); (ii) disqualify any entrant who conspires with others to gain an unfair advantage or who is otherwise involved in manipulating, interfering or tampering with the entry process or any other element of the Draw or who the Promoter reasonably believes to have acted in breach of these terms and conditions.

12.5. The prize winner is advised that tax implications may arise from the prize and should seek independent financial and taxation advice prior to acceptance of the prize. Each prize winner shall responsible for all applicable taxes.

12.6. It is the entrant’s responsibility to inform the Promoter of any changes to their contact details, including their residential address, e-mail address or daytime telephone number.

12.7. This Draw, these terms and conditions, and any dispute arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England. Each entrant irrevocably agrees that the courts of England shall have exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate any dispute or claim that arises out of or in relation to the Draw or these terms and conditions.