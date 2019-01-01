Jabulani Mendu doesn't think Ernst Middendorp is the right man to lead Kaizer Chiefs to success

The Amakhosi legend does not believe that the German is the right man for the job

Former legend Jabulani Mendu believes that the axe may need to drop on Amakhosi mentor Ernst Middendorp.

Another dismal season was recently brought to a close for Chiefs which has left more questions than answers.

Chiefs missed out on a top-eight place in the league as they finished ninth and also fell to minnow’s TS Galaxy in the Nedbank final depriving the Soweto giants of some much-needed silverware.

This has not set well with the fans and even some of the former players who have been critical of the team’s struggles.

Mendu, in particular, has suggested that Amakhosi may need to look for a new coach with Middendorp having failed to deliver despite being brought on board to stabilise the ship, reminiscent of his previous stint at the club.

“It is embarrassing for me to answer that question (about Kaizer Chiefs),” Mendu was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi .

“I am a person fond of history and Middendorp did the same thing in 2006 and he did the same again this season, he is doing it again this season,” Mendu added.

Furthermore, Mendu states that if Chiefs are to axe the German, they should opt for a local coach in order to bring back the integrity of the club.

“So what does that tell us? Let’s believe in our local guys. We have more qualified coaches but no one is giving them a chance to coach their teams,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ management have revealed that changes are expected to be made as they look to bounce back and end their trophy drought this season.

The Glamour Boys have already let go of several players deemed surplus to requirements and more are expected to follow.