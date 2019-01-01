Jabulani Maluleke: Polokwane City captain confirms snubbing Orlando Pirates

The Soweto-born player has opened up about his failed move to the Sea Robbers and the disappointment of being overlooked by Bafana coaches

midfielder Jabulani Maluleke has confirmed he had an offer to join last season.

However, the veteran player said while he would have liked to play in front of his hometown fans, he decided, after a chat with his father, it was best to remain at Rise and Shine.

"It's true that I received an offer from Pirates last season but I had a conversation with my dad and we decided that I stay at Polokwane City because they have been good to me, even though I would have loved to play in front of my people in Soweto," Maluleke said on SA FM's Sport On show.

The 37-year-old went further to admit he is disappointed he hasn't been able to represent Bafana Bafana despite impressing in the past.

Maluleke is one of the longest-serving players in the with over a decade of seasons under his belt.

He feels he was in top form last season where he scored four goals and registered nine assists for Polokwane City in 26 league matches, but he was still overlooked.

"I am actually disappointed that I don't even have one cap for Bafana. It hurts, but what can I do? There were times when I felt that I was in top form, including last season," he said.

This season, Maluleke has already scored once in four league matches.