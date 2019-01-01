Jabulani Maluleke: Loyalty was more important than playing for Orlando Pirates

While for some playing for one of the PSL's more renowned teams is the ultimate goal, for Maluleke, loyalty means a lot more

While he might be 37 years of age, star Jabulani Maluleke is still not thinking about retirement.

The former SuperSport United midfielder continues to prove that age is nothing but a mere number, as he has put in consistent performances over the past few seasons and has become one of Rise and Shine’s most influential players.

Added to that, Maluleke was the Premier Soccer League’s ( ) third-most creative player over the course of the now concluded 2018/19 domestic campaign, having registered nine assists and helped Polokwane City to an impressive fifth-placed finish.

“I don’t know how many years I’ve left but as long my legs allow me to carry on, I won’t be stopping anytime soon,” Maluleke told the Daily Sun when questioned regarding the possibility of retirement.

As with most players, a will to win is what motivates them and Maluleke was no exception.

“All I wanted was to win the league with any club,” he added.

His goal was eventually achieved during his days at SuperSport, where he won two successive league titles, but that hunger and desire has certainly not dissipated.

While there might be murmurings of one final move in the works, Maluleke is adamant that he is happy at Polokwane City.

“I won two leagues title in a row and now I’d love to win a cup with my current team as I’m enjoying my stay here,” he explained.

“Before the past season started, I did get an offer from Pirates, but loyalty is everything. I chose to stay with City.

Furthermore, the veteran has expressed satisfaction with his contribution over the past season.

“We had a great season but hectic, we played well and in unity to make sure the team finished in a good position on the log and personally I’m happy with my contribution,” he concluded.