Jabu Mahlangu worried if Kabelo Dlamini will get game time at Orlando Pirates

The 23-year-old winger will compete with the likes of Vincent Pule and Austin Muwowo among others for a place in Milutin Sredojevic's starting line-up

Former and winger Jabu Mahlangu has narrated how he discovered Kabelo Dlamini in the streets of Daveyton.

Dlamini, who is a winger by trait, joined the Buccaneers from Bloemfontein three weeks ago, and Mahlangu is confident the player will reach his full potential.

"I met Kabelo around my area. It was on a Sunday and I was driving, they were playing in the street. His father is my friend but I didn't know they are related, I rushed into my house to get my boots to join them," Mahlangu told the media in KwaZulu-Natal.



"First 10 minutes was enough for me to see his quality and I called coach Farook Khan to tell him about this talent and he told me to bring him anytime. His parents gave me blessings to open opportunities for him. He stayed with coach Farook for three years before joining Celtic and now he's at Pirates.



Despite raving about Dlamini's qualities as a player, Mahlangu admitted it may be difficult for the 23-year-old to play regularly at the Sea Robbers.

However, Mahlangu said he told Dlamini to work extra hard now that he's playing for Pirates, and he's hopeful that the winger will do just that.



"I'm worried if he will get game time at Pirates. I told him now he has to double his efforts. He's playing for a big club and the good thing is he doesn't smoke or drink. He knows his background and will fight for his career, I don't doubt him," concluded the former Bafana Bafana star.

Dlamini made 32 appearances across all competitions for Phunya Sele Sele last season and found the back of the net five times.

Article continues below

Overall, the left-winger featured 45 times for the Bloemfontein-based outfit and scored seven goals.