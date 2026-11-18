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South African football legend Jabu Mahlangu has issued a glowing assessment of the 22-year-old, comparing the young winger to a Brazilian icon. The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star believes the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise attacker possesses a unique level of intelligence that requires special safeguarding.

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Mahlangu hails Mofokeng's match-winning intelligence

The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng continues to capture the imagination of the South African football public following his match-winning exploits on the international stage. The 22-year-old winger was the hero for Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, netting both goals in a vital 2-1 victory over Kenya. This result catapulted Pitso Mosimane's side back to the summit of Group D in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, further cementing Mofokeng's status as the nation's most clinical offensive weapon at present.

Following the final whistle, former South Africa international Jabu Mahlangu could not hide his admiration for the young attacker's spatial awareness and technical execution. Speaking in his capacity as a pundit, the man formerly known as Jabu Pule highlighted the specific technical details that set Mofokeng apart from his peers. He pointed to the winger’s second goal as a prime example of a player who operates at a higher cognitive level than the defenders and goalkeepers he frequently faces on the pitch.

“The way this boy is intelligent, when he received that ball, before releasing it,” Mahlangu explained during his analysis on SABC Sport. “He already saw the goalkeeper, the goalkeeper moved a bit that’s why he put it on the opposite side. And stan en kyk [stand and look] that was the goalkeeper, stan en kyk. But look at Frank number 5 guys, where was he going, where was he sent number 5.” Mahlangu’s assessment focused on the sheer ease with which the winger manipulated the Kenyan defensive line to score his second goal.

“We spoke about this, even players in the PSL they want to kill goalkeeper. But look at Rele, he already knew where the goalkeeper was,” Mahlangu said on SABC Sport. The former wizard of the wing believes that Mofokeng's ability to remain calm under pressure is a rare commodity in the modern game, particularly within the South African setup where players often rush their final execution when presented with clear sights of goal.

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Protecting South Africa's new Ronaldinho

The comparison to Ronaldinho is perhaps the highest praise any creative player can receive, given the Brazilian’s legendary status as a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

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“Rele is a beautiful and intelligent player, this boy is our Ronaldinho. So we need to protect him at all costs,” Mahlangu added, stressing that such a rare talent must be nurtured rather than burdened with excessive pressure. This call for protection comes at a time when Mofokeng is beginning to attract significant attention from across the football world, with his statistics in the AFCON qualifiers and at club level in Europe are making him one of the most talked-about young African prospects in the world.

The youngster's brace against Kenya served as a perfect response to recent critics who questioned his consistency at the highest level. By taking his tally to five goals in just three matches, he has proven to be the decisive factor for Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana look to secure their place in the 2027 tournament with a squad that balances veteran experience with the explosive energy of youth.

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As South Africa moves closer to confirming their spot in the next AFCON, the focus will remain firmly on Mofokeng's development. Whether he can maintain this extraordinary scoring rate remains to be seen, but with the backing of legends like Mahlangu, the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star is clearly headed for the top. For now, Bafana Bafana fans will be hoping their "Ronaldinho" continues to weave his magic as they seek to restore the nation to the pinnacle of the African game.