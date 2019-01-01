Izzy Brown apologises to Leeds as disastrous 11-minute loan from Chelsea comes to an end

The highly-rated midfielder moved to Elland Road on a season-long agreement, but saw an injury-ravaged campaign restrict his involvement

Izzy Brown has apologised to for having been unable to play the role expected of him during a loan spell from that delivered just 11 minutes of competitive action.

Having previously starred for Huddersfield as they secured promotion out of the Championship, those at Elland Road had hoped to see a highly-rated midfielder repeat the trick in 2018-19.

Brown was taken on a season-long agreement from Stamford Bridge, with a deal pushed through despite the playmaker nursing a knock.

The 22-year-old’s injury struggles proved to be more serious than they first appeared, with the youngster barely getting a first-team look-in as a result.

A first appearance for Leeds was not made until February, when he stepped off the bench late on against Queens Park , and a second only arrived in the closing stages of a play-off semi-final defeat to Derby.

Brown claims to have enjoyed his time with the Whites, but concedes that a move intended to benefit all concerned did not play out as planned.

He posted on Twitter after seeing Leeds suffer a 4-2 reversal against Derby to miss out on a shot at promotion to the Premier League in a play-off final date with : “I don’t know what to say, words can’t describe how we feel right now.

“I just want to say thank you for the love and support this season, even though it didn’t end the way we all wanted it to.

“It’s been a pleasure to be able to play for this amazing club. I’m sorry that I haven’t played as much as I hoped this season, but that’s football.

“I’ve learnt so much this season and it’s been a pleasure to have been on this journey with the boys.

“Thank you to everyone at Leeds United, the players, the staff, the fans, you will always have a place in my heart and hopefully next season you will get back to where you belong.

“Thank you for sticking with me through the difficult times, it’s really appreciated.”

Brown is now due to return to Chelsea, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2021.