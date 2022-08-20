Iwobi vs Awoniyi: How did the Nigerian's fare when Everton faced Nottingham Forest?

The Nigeria internationals put up contrasting displays as the Reds picked up a point against the misfiring Toffees

Taiwo Awoniyi failed to score as Nottingham Forest played out a 0-0 draw with Everton in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Thanks to his exploits in the Reds' 1-0 victory over West Ham United - where he scored his maiden English top-flight goal - the Nigerian was named in the starting XI against Frank Lampard’s men.

However, he could not replicate his form and he was subsequently subbed off on the hour mark by Morgan Gibbs-White.

But how did he fare in the third appearance of the 2022-23 campaign for Steve Cooper’s team?

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he could only muster just a shot on target and that only attempt went on target. He accounted for 16 passes with a passing accuracy of 75 per cent.

Offensively, he did not complete a single dribble and had one key pass while he was dispossessed once at Goodison Park.

Regardless, he added value to Nottingham Forest defensively with statistics showing he boasted one interception, and two clearances, although he committed a foul in the process.

That was not the case for Alex Iwobi who was in action from start to finish. The former Arsenal man produced a decent outing having one shot, two dribbles, and four key passes.

Elsewhere, he made 53 passes with a passing accuracy of 79.3%. He was solid defensively as he accounted for two tackles, and one interception with a foul which earned him a caution.

Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute and as such, he was unavailable to be rated.

Even with the result, goalscorer Demarai Gray praised the strength of character his teammates showed to come from behind to rescue a point.

“We’re obviously disappointed to concede when we did,” he told the club website.

“We switched off for a second, but we showed character to come back. I think last season, that wouldn’t be the case.

“It shows improvements – I believe we had 19 shots today – so if we keep having that many attempts on goal then surely the goals will keep coming.

“I think we controlled the game. We were good in possession, did well to get into areas in the final third. It was just the finishing touches [that let us down] today.

“It feels like a loss based on how we played in the game, but it’s positive. A point on the board and hopefully we can now get some momentum.”