Iwobi: Lampard reveals areas Super Eagle can improve ahead of Everton vs Manchester United clash

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Alex Iwobi can continue to improve as they prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Toffees will welcome the Red Devils to Goodison Park on Sunday seeking to register their third consecutive top-flight win of the season.

Everton defeated West Ham United 1-0 before they followed it up with a 2-1 victory against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

Ahead of their battle against Man United, Lampard was asked about the Nigeria international, who has so far picked up three assists in the last four league games.

WHAT DID LAMPARD SAY? “Can he add more to his game? Yes. In and around the final third he can do more because his talent says so. In-game he can do more, he can assist more, maybe score himself a bit more, but I’m not complaining there, he’s been fantastic for us," Lampard said as quoted by Royal Blue Mersey.

“Since I’ve been here he hasn’t changed. He has been a fantastic player for me in whatever position I played him in last year.

"In the summer I gave pause for thought and how we construct the team as you move forward, and I wanted to move Alex into a more central position regularly - to finish the season he was a wingback at times - because I just felt it would really suit his attributes.

“Then it’s down to him. Of course having a good team structure really helps any player, but it’s been down to him. I’m just delighted he’s getting the recognition he deserves as being one of the top midfield players in the Premier League at the moment. That’s how I feel about him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old Super Eagle has been among the key players for the Toffees under Lampard. He has so far started and played in every minute of the opening eight matches in the top flight.

On top of that, he has chipped in with three assists, matching his total from the previous 87 games for the Toffees. His assist helped Everton pick up their first win of the campaign against the Hammers and he also set up another goal in the victory against the Saints.

Last season, he played a huge role to help the Toffees avoid being relegated with two matches to spare. He managed 28 appearances, scored two goals and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? He will hope to keep his starting role when they face Man United on Sunday.