Iwobi has performed consistently and been revatilised under Lampard at Everton - Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh has called on Alex Iwobi to stay at Premier League outfit Everton following his impressive displays under Frank Lampard.

Iwobi has one league goal and provided five assists

He has featured in all 15 matches for Everton

Everton will return to league action against Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Super Eagle joined the Toffees from Arsenal on August 8, 2019, but he struggled to nail down a starting role under the then-coach Marco Silva.

He, however, started to see game time under Rafa Benitez but the arrival of Lampard, who replaced the Spaniard, improved things for the better as he became a regular starter.

The 48-year-old Oliseh, who played 63 international matches for Nigeria and scored three goals, believes Iwobi has been revatilised under the former Chelsea midfielder.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He has performed consistently well at Everton this season and you can see that he has been revitalised after taking up a new central midfield role since Frank Lampard joined the club last January,” Oliseh said as quoted by Punch.

“Prior to Lampard’s appointment, he had struggled to find form playing on the wing, and Evertonians had practically written him off as wasted potential. Since scoring a last-minute winner against Newcastle last season, chants of Iwobi have been ringing around Merseyside ever since.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi has been a key player for Everton this season having scored one goal from 15 matches and chipped in with five assists.

He has been selected in the starting XI in all 15 matches and he opened his account for the campaign against Manchester United in a 2-1 defeat on October 9. Last season, he played in 28 matches, scored two goals, and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? The Super Eagle will hope to keep his starting role when Everton resume Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on December 26.