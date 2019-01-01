Iwobi: Everton ‘mentally strong and prepared’ for Liverpool

The Nigeria international is hoping the Toffees will claim a positive result against the Reds in his first Merseyside derby outing

Alex Iwobi has stated are prepared to take on in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

The Super Eagles star has featured 10 times since his summer move to the Goodison Park outfit from rivals , scoring two goals and will be expected to make his first Merseyside derby outing at Anfield.

After losing their last two games against and , the 23-year-old believes his side will be motivated against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Going into the game [against Liverpool], we have to take the positives [from the Leicester performance] but also learn from our mistakes,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“We will be mentally strong and prepared for the match. You want to come out on top in a derby, there cannot be any greater motivation, and I am sure we will pick up our heads and be ready to go again.

“The team did very well [at Leicester], we were just unfortunate with the result. I have played in London derbies and I am excited to see what happens in my first Merseyside one.”

are one place above the bottom three after gathering 14 points from 14 games.