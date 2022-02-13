Iwobi demands a place in Everton team with Leeds United display – Lampard

Everton manager Frank Lampard was left impressed with the performance of Alex Iwobi as they beat Leeds United 3-0 in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria winger was handed a start by Lampard in the game at Goodison Park and he played on the right flank as the Toffees secured a vital win courtesy of goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, and Anthony Gordon.

Lampard, who was taking charge of Everton’s second Premier League game having lost his first task 3-1 against Newcastle United, has praised the Super Eagle for his great response in training.

“One of the beauties of coming in two weeks ago is it's a restart, a reboot for everybody,” the former Chelsea player and coach said as quoted by Liverpool Echo. “I’m open-minded to players, all of the squad, and what Alex has done is he's trained at a great level.

“He’s a quiet lad, keeps his head down, trains with talent, trains with work ethic, and the way we changed the formation of the team and played with wide-men as we did, Alex has just sort of demanded a place in the team with his performance.

“He just needs to believe in himself and I said it to him before the game. I certainly believe in him from the things I've seen but the work ethic side of his game he showed in that role.”

Lampard continued: “It was a tough gig playing on the sides against Leeds, you have to do a lot of work off the ball, and he did everything.

“I’ll just keep working on that. We’ve got players in those positions, other players who were on the bench who can come on. So it’s important everyone gives their absolute maximum to the limit and Alex did that [yesterday].”

Iwobi has managed one goal in this campaign coming from 14 appearances. His goal came in the team’s 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He will hope to keep his starting role when they travel to face Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.