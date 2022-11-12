Iwobi at fault, Solanke unlucky as Bournemouth see off struggling Everton

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was at fault as Bournemouth registered a 3-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

Iwobi at fault for third goal

Solanke’s goal ruled out

Loss piles more pressure on Toffees

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi failed to mark Jaidon Anthony as the substitute rose to meet Lewis Cook's free-kick and scored the third goal for the home side.

Meanwhile, the Cherries opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Marcus Tavernier bundled the ball into the net after Jordan Pickford spilt the ball on his way.

Solanke was involved in the goal-scoring process as his curled effort was parried away by the Everton goalkeeper only for the ball to fall on Tavernier’s path.

Kieffer Moore scored Bournemouth’s second goal in the 25th minute as Everton struggled to keep their opponents at bay.

Iwobi registered the first shot on target for the Toffees in the 40th minute, but Mark Tavers comfortably saved the curled effort.

Solanke could not find the back of the net in the 42nd minute after Jack Stephens had made a decent run to create the goal-scoring opportunity. Solanke saw his effort go wide after he turned and launched the strike.

Within a minute after the second half started, Idrissa Gueye blazed his shot over as Everton looked determined to get a goal.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, were also ambitious and could have scored another, but Pickford did well to deny both Solanke and Tavernier in quick succession.

The Cherries put the scoreline well beyond Everton’s reach when Anthony – with virtually his first touch - swiftly went behind Iwobi and headed home their third goal.

Meanwhile, Solanke saw his 73rd-minute goal ruled out for offside. The striker was played through by Phillip Billing, but his smart finish could not stand as the assistant referee raised the flag, indicating the player was in an offside position.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is a second consecutive win for the Cherries against the Toffees. The Merseysiders were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth in the League Cup clash on November 8.

The defeat at the Vitality Stadium is set to put more pressure on Frank Lampard.

ALL EYES ON: Despite being one of the shining players for Everton under Lampard, Iwobi’s fault for the third goal comes at a time Everton needed a win in order to ease the pressure building.

THE VERDICT: Although his passing accuracy stood at 86%, Iwobi only registered one shot, one shot on target, and one key pass.

Solanke’s record stood at six shots, two shots on target, and one key pass, while his passing accuracy was 66.7%.

WHAT NEXT FOR IWOBI? During the World Cup break, Everton will be engaged in the Sydney Super Cup, where they will face Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers.

On December 20, Bournemouth will face Newcastle United in the League Cup.