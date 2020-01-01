Ivory Coast's Serey Die signs for Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax

The 2015 Afcon winner returns to the Super League following a brief spell in the lower tier

Former midfielder Serey Die returns to the Swiss after signing for Neuchatel Xamax on a short-term deal.

The 35-year-old joins Neuchatel Xamax on a six-month contract from second-tier side Aarau.

He will be returning to the club where he spent the second half of last season on loan from FC , with whom he won three Swiss Super League titles across two stints.

“He is a player who will bring us his experience and his aggressiveness. As he knows the championship and the team very well, he will not need any adaptation period,” Neuchatel Xamax coach Joel Magnin told the club website.

Die’s time in has also delivered two Swiss Cup titles with FC Sion and another one with Basel.

He returns to the Swiss top-flight league having retired from international football after the 2019 held in , to cap an international career that saw him help the Elephants to the 2015 continental crown.