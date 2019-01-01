Ivory Coast: Willy Boly handed maiden call-up for Benin, Tunisia friendlies

The Elephants will get get back on the field for the first time since losing in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations

coach Ibrahim Kamara has named 26 players for their upcoming friendlies against Benin and in September.

The Elephants will face their West African neighbours on September 6, with the encounter against the Eagles of Carthage slated to take place on September 10.

Both encounters will be the Ivorian national team’s first since the where they made it to the quarter-final before elimination at the hands of eventual winners .

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly has been handed a call-up by Kamara, and the defender is in line to make his international debut in the upcoming games.

KV Mechelen forward Togui Mel has also been included in the squad for the first time.

Established stars like Franck Kessie, Serey Die, Michael Seri, Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe are in the group of 26, while Serge Aurier – who has been injured since the Afcon – returns to the international scene.

The encounter with Benin will take place in , while the meeting with Tunisia will be held in Rouen.

Ivory Coast squad

Goalkeepers: Gbohouo Sylvain ( ), Sangare Badra Ali (Uthongathi), Manded Sayouba (Odense Boldklub)

Article continues below

Defenders: Doumbia Souleyman ( ), Konan Ghislain ( ), Coulibaly Wonlo (Asec Mimosas), Aurier Serge ( Hotspur), Bamba Abdoulaye (Angers), Kanon Wilfried (ADO Den Haag), Trained Ismael (Angers), Comara Cheick ( ), Deli Simon ( ), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Kessie Franck ( ), Serey Die, Seri Michael ( ), Victorian Angban (Metz), Seko Fofana ( ), Ahoulou Jean Eudes (As )

Strikers: Gradel Max-Alain ( ), Wilfried Zaha ( ), Cornet Maxwel (Olympic Lyonnais), Nicolas Pepe ( ), Meite Yakou (Reading), Assale Roger ( ), Togui Mel William (KV Mechelen)