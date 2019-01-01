'I've spoken about Icardi too much' - Spalletti coy on Inter striker's San Siro return

The Milan club was held to a goalless draw at home but the coach was happy with his side's performance

Luciano Spalletti refused to be drawn on the performance of Mauro Icardi for against , insisting he has spoken about the forward too much in recent months.

Icardi made his first San Siro appearance since February following the saga that came about as a result of him being stripped of the captaincy.

The Argentine scored on his return at last time out, but Spalletti was reluctant to comment on Icardi after the game on Sunday.

"I've spoken about Mauro too much, as has everyone, so I want to talk about Inter," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia . "Icardi has to do well, come back and combine with the midfielders, as he did more so today, and run for the team, as all complete strikers do.

"I focus more on the performance than the result. I am relaxed if the team is playing good football, so I don't just want to score a goal to get the job done. The team played well today, so I am happy."

Spalletti was satisfied with his side's performance despite having to settle for a 0-0 draw in a key game in the race for the top four in .

Third-placed Inter are now five points ahead of Atalanta and , who are level on 52 points, in an exciting battle for football.

But there was not too much to get the pulses racing in Sunday's San Siro stalemate, though that did not bother Spalletti.

"It was a determined approach from both teams and good to see so much fair play on the field," he added.

"Ivan Perisic had a rough start, but slowly got warmed up and did what he had to do.

"Every now and then, we get a little chaotic in possession and do not always make logical decisions. Simplicity might seem cheap, but it's what you need to create spaces."

Marcelo Brozovic sustained a thigh strain that forced him off after 20 minutes, with Spalletti saying: "We’ll have to see what the tests say, but he certainly won't be there for the next game [against ]."