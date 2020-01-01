‘I’ve never met her’ – Zaha opens up on rumours of affair with Moyes’ daughter

The Ivorian attacker struggled with off-field problems which involved reports of him sleeping with his manager's daughter during his stay

Wilfried Zaha has revealed how he battled rumours linking him with an affair with David Moyes’ daughter during his brief stint at , without receiving any support from the club.

During his first season at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old was rumoured to be sleeping with Lauren which contributed to his lack of first-team action with the Red Devils.

Zaha was limited to four appearances in David Moyes’ team before he was loaned to for the remainder of the 2013-14 season.

More teams

He returned to on an initial loan the following campaign, but he bemoaned the lack of help from Manchester United during the period when the rumours were circulating.

“No one at the club at all told me anything, I didn't know what to do whatsoever,” Zaha said in a chat with Rio Ferdinand.

“I remember tweeting something about it saying 'silly rumours' because it was getting too much, so I had to say something myself and then I remember the club media messaging me saying 'you shouldn't have done that, you shouldn't have done this' and I'm thinking 'you haven't helped me.'

“I'm here by myself, struggling because people are telling me I've slept with the manager's daughter and that's why you're not playing me.

“The funny thing is, it's carried on for so long I felt like, is the manager not going to come and have a word with me over this?

“That's how I felt and I'm thinking this is ridiculous man. Up to this day, I still get people that think that's true and I've never even met his daughter.”

Zaha who has contributed three goals and three assists for Crystal Palace in this campaign, explained how traumatic the experience was for him as a teenager.

“It was stressful. I'm 19, I'm living in Manchester and all of a sudden we come back from a tour and I'm not playing for no reason so obviously [people] are going to make up rumours," he continued.

Article continues below

“I'm in Manchester where I'm by myself, and I'm not playing on top of that, so it's stressful enough to have a rumour.

“People came out with it, I see it trending on Twitter, people came out with how can he play so well on tour then just be dashed out like that with nothing, no one telling us anything - he must have slept with the manager's daughter.

“And that started going and I'm 19, and my Twitter is blowing up. I've never had it before and my Twitter is blowing up and there's no one for me to speak to.”