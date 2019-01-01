‘I've never experience it’ - Elmohamady on Aston Villa matching 106-year-old record

Goals from Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham against Bolton Wanderers secured Villa a record-equaling ninth consecutive victory

’s Ahmed Elmohamady has expressed feelings of delight after witnessing a nine-game winning run for the first time in his career.

Villa defeated Wanderers 2-0 on Friday, matching the club's 106-year record of nine wins on a bounce.

The right-back said he enjoyed the feat and wants to go one better by helping Dean Smith's side securing another victory on Monday, against .

“It was good to get the nine wins. I’ve never experienced nine on the spin before,” Elmohamady told club TV.



"I’ve really enjoyed it. Hopefully we can make it 10 on Monday.

“But now we have to just focus on the next match. That’s going to be a tough one. It’s Millwall at home.



“Everyone is playing with confidence. But we have to keep focus and keep winning.



“Every game is crucial – all three of them remaining. The manager has said it – take it game by game – and he’s right.



“We have to just focus on Monday now. Our target is to finish as high as we can. It’s three games now. We want three wins.”

With three games to go in the 2018-19 Championship season, Villa are well-placed for a play-off spot.

They are fifth in the table, having garnered 72 points - six clear of seventh-placed - from 43 games.

El-Mohamady's have been drawn in Group A at the 2019 alongside , DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs lock horns with Zimbabwe in the opening fixture of the tournament at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.