'I've got my eyes on the shirt' - Dean Henderson wants to be England's number one

The Man Utd loanee backs himself to put pressure on Gareth Southgate to pick him for international honours after impressing in the Premier League

goalkeeper Dean Henderson believes his impressive form this season can help him supplant Jordan Pickford in goal for at .

Henderson, on loan with the Blades from , has been a revelation in a Blades team that has surprised many, and now stand fifth in the table, just two points off the final place, having only been promoted from the Championship last year.

Nobody has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than the 22-year-old, who has blanked opponents nine times, tied-most with ’s Alisson and ’s Nick Pope, himself a potential England keeper.

Pickford has had a tough season and has admitted to feeling the pressure.

Henderson knows competition is fierce but backs himself to make Gareth Southgate face a tough decision.

“Hopefully I can nail down a place in the Euros squad first,” he told a press conference.

“Being ambitious like I am, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, I’ve got my eyes on the shirt.

“I’ve just got to keep performing, keep doing well and hopefully get an opportunity because you can’t prove anything without an opportunity, then see where we are in the summer.

“Obviously there are three great goalkeepers. We’ve got a great group and it’s going to be a great battle for the shirt.

“Hopefully towards the summer it could be very interesting to see who gets the nod.”

Henderson credits manager Chris Wilder with the Blades’ success this season, saying he’s instilled confidence and belief in the players, while urging them to greater and greater heights.

“The manager demands more from us,” Henderson added.

“When we get to 40 points, we’re not going to stop at 40 points. People may think we will be happy and think what a great first season in the Premier League.

“But we want to go higher, we want to fight for Europe, we want to get in the . Why not go for Champions League? Who knows?

“Everyone thought we would go straight back down with the least points in Premier League history. Look at us now, so we’ve just got to keep striving.”