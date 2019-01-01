'I've definitely got some enquiries' - Lloyd hints at NFL interest after USWNT star's kicking display

The U.S. women's national team star set social media ablaze with her exploits at practice with the Philadelphia Eagles

U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd has hinted that she's fielded interest from NFL teams after her field goal kicking display blew up on social media this week.

Lloyd stopped by Philadelphia Eagles practice on Tuesday and nailed several field goals, including one from 55 yards out – a distance that is challenging for any NFL kicker.

Fresh off winning a second straight World Cup this summer with the USWNT, Lloyd explained that she was aiming for the career-best 61-yard field goals that Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker have hit.

"I was casually just wanting to bang in a few field goals because I'm a competitor and I really enjoyed doing it," Lloyd told Planet Futbol TV.

"I started at 25 yards and just kept moving back. I was aiming for Elliot and Tucker's 61-yard record. I attempted at 57, had the length but it didn't go in between the small goal posts.

"It was a lot of fun and definitely blew up more than I could ever imagine."

With the NFL in preseason and several teams holding kicking competitions, Lloyd's exploits may have done more than just go viral – they may have earned her a shot in the league.

Though Lloyd is still a member of the USWNT and Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League, the 37-year-old indicated her willingness to give American football a shot.

Lloyd also revealed that there have been some initial discussions about her getting a shot in the NFL.

"There's been some interesting chatter about it. I think anything is possible," Lloyd said.

"It's been really interesting because for me, I'm just an athlete, I'm a competitor, but for so many other people I think they're starting to think, 'Will there ever be a female in the NFL at some point?'

"I think we're at that crossroads as far as equality and women empowerment so you're seeing the crosshairs of that.

"I've definitely got some enquiries, I've definitely got some people talking. Anything is possible but right now I'm strictly a soccer player and we'll see what the future holds."

Gil Brandt, the forrmer vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, said on Twitter that an NFL team should consider giving Lloyd a shot.

"Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier," Brandt said. "I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."