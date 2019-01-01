Khune's heart breaks and how the fans reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' Telkom Knockout Cup exit
Maritzburg United beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.
The KwaZulu-Natal club will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. Most fans expected PSL leaders Chiefs to meet reigning league champions Sundowns in the final.
However the form book was upset and we take a look at the banter between Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns fans, and how neutral fans reacted to the result.
Even Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune wrote a tweet after the game, expressing how his heart is broken. Then he wrote another tweet, attempting to inspire the faithful that Chiefs will bounce back from this loss.
There are many Chiefs fans being good sportsmen and congratulating United on an excellent match where Judas Mosemaedi was the matchwinner with two goals.
😢😭😢😭😢😭💔💔— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 24, 2019
Judas on Sunday......— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 24, 2019
Football will kill you a slow death 💀— Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) November 24, 2019
90 + 5'| #KC 1 : 2 #MU— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 24, 2019
Full time score: (Sasman 78’) Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 2 Maritzburg United (Moseamedi 30’ 84’)#Amakhosi4Life #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/SPMvlV83ha
As much as it hurts ,let us ReUnite #KhosiNation ,we’ll bounce back stronger than before 🙏🏼 let us remain Positive #WeAreAmakhosi #BackToBrilliance #Amakhosi4Life 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/n9JiECSGFs— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 24, 2019
Yet another correct prediction ✅💯 unlucky coach, @komphelasteve my heart had choosen you my grootman but my mind chose @TheRealPitso @TelkomZA i predicted the right my data and airtime please 🤣😂🤣😂 #TheBoldOne #boldthings #nenzhenice #thebold @SportPesaSA @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/7TAKeJyxie— Phumudzo Manenzhe (@TheBold27) November 24, 2019
Retweet To Annoy A Kaizer Chiefs Fan. #TKO2019 #TKO19 pic.twitter.com/D3M4wgs5gJ— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 24, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs fans need to tell us which final they were talking about 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m0HgsenNhK— Rhulani Mokwena Stan Account (@Sir_M_Charles) November 24, 2019
Judas Moseamedi appreciation tweet.. #TKO2019 #SSDiski— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) November 24, 2019
Goodbye Kaizer Chiefs FC... pic.twitter.com/0stqSeATEs
Trying to stop kaizer chiefs fans from logging off ko Twitter 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0OJcSP0zs0— Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) November 24, 2019
When judgement day comes, I'm gonna wear my Kaizer Chiefs shirt just so God knows knows I've been through a lot. 💔 #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ptXpLtOFi6— Blue Army (@PulengCf) November 24, 2019
Billiat: I joined Kaizer Chiefs to win— Lon (@Lon_M3ndu) November 24, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs: 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8PpT0UAaLE
We went on international break came back lost against Polokwane City, now again we losing after another break, good thing we bounced back and won our league games , hopefully from wednesday we will start collecting points , still a long way to go @KaizerChiefs ❤️✌️— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 24, 2019
Hard Luck MaKhosi.— putco mafani (@PutcoMafani) November 24, 2019
It was not our day. I think Maritzburg were hungrier and it's their deserved win. Love and Peace✌✌ @KaizerChiefs @Amakhosi_Family
Well deserved win @MaritzburgUtd we had a horrible game @KaizerChiefs— Tebogo (@Geshlagesh) November 24, 2019
Oksalayo #Amakhosi pic.twitter.com/UAwgsE4eCB
With the negative football we are playing We need defenders who can defend and Cardoso is only good at passing long balls and scoring penalties. Strikers upfront are too slow it's a disaster. Cardoso cant defend for jack @OfficialPSL #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life @KaizerChiefs— PRESSURE MAKES (@e30pmd) November 24, 2019
#Amakhosi4Life— Roman PJ (@RomanPJ2) November 24, 2019
Honestly speaking it was @KaizerChiefs vs South Africa💔😩 pic.twitter.com/WmfzIhIlbS