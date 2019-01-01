Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg United

Khune's heart breaks and how the fans reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' Telkom Knockout Cup exit

Bucs supporters are asking Amakhosi fans what happened to the final they were talking about. We take a look at all the reaction in South Africa

Maritzburg United beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

The KwaZulu-Natal club will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. Most fans expected PSL leaders Chiefs to meet reigning league champions Sundowns in the final.

However the form book was upset and we take a look at the banter between Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns fans, and how neutral fans reacted to the result.

Even Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune wrote a tweet after the game, expressing how his heart is broken. Then he wrote another tweet, attempting to inspire the faithful that Chiefs will bounce back from this loss.

There are many Chiefs fans being good sportsmen and congratulating United on an excellent match where Judas Mosemaedi was the matchwinner with two goals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

