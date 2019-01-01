Khune's heart breaks and how the fans reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' Telkom Knockout Cup exit

Bucs supporters are asking Amakhosi fans what happened to the final they were talking about. We take a look at all the reaction in South Africa

beat 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

The KwaZulu-Natal club will take on in the final. Most fans expected leaders Chiefs to meet reigning league champions Sundowns in the final.

However the form book was upset and we take a look at the banter between Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns fans, and how neutral fans reacted to the result.

Even Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune wrote a tweet after the game, expressing how his heart is broken. Then he wrote another tweet, attempting to inspire the faithful that Chiefs will bounce back from this loss.

There are many Chiefs fans being good sportsmen and congratulating United on an excellent match where Judas Mosemaedi was the matchwinner with two goals.

Judas on Sunday...... — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 24, 2019

Football will kill you a slow death 💀 — Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) November 24, 2019

As much as it hurts ,let us ReUnite #KhosiNation ,we’ll bounce back stronger than before 🙏🏼 let us remain Positive #WeAreAmakhosi #BackToBrilliance #Amakhosi4Life 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/n9JiECSGFs — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) November 24, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs fans need to tell us which final they were talking about 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m0HgsenNhK — Rhulani Mokwena Stan Account (@Sir_M_Charles) November 24, 2019

Trying to stop kaizer chiefs fans from logging off ko Twitter 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0OJcSP0zs0 — Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) November 24, 2019

When judgement day comes, I'm gonna wear my Kaizer Chiefs shirt just so God knows knows I've been through a lot. 💔 #TKO2019 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ptXpLtOFi6 — Blue Army (@PulengCf) November 24, 2019

Billiat: I joined Kaizer Chiefs to win

Kaizer Chiefs: 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/8PpT0UAaLE — Lon (@Lon_M3ndu) November 24, 2019

We went on international break came back lost against , now again we losing after another break, good thing we bounced back and won our league games , hopefully from wednesday we will start collecting points , still a long way to go @KaizerChiefs ❤️✌️ — Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) November 24, 2019

Hard Luck MaKhosi.

It was not our day. I think Maritzburg were hungrier and it's their deserved win. Love and Peace✌✌ @KaizerChiefs @Amakhosi_Family — putco mafani (@PutcoMafani) November 24, 2019