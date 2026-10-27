Itumeleng Khune urges Kaizer Chiefs to sign free agent Elias Mokwana - 'He reminds me of Jabu "Shuffle" Mahlangu'

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Former Amakhosi captain Itumeleng Khune has publicly backed the club to move for Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana. The winger is currently a free agent following a complicated stint abroad, and Khune believes his unique skillset is exactly what the Glamour Boys squad requires.

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A comparison to a club legend

The search for creative spark at Naturena has led legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to identify a familiar face as the solution. With Kaizer Chiefs looking to rebuild their offensive identity under the guidance of coach Fernando da Cruz, the availability of Elias Mokwana has sparked significant debate. Khune, who spent two decades at the club, believes the winger possesses the rare flair that once defined the most successful eras of the Glamour Boys.

Drawing a massive parallel to a fan favourite from the past, Khune highlighted Mokwana's fearless approach on the ball. The veteran shot-stopper suggested that the 27-year-old’s ability to manipulate the game in tight areas is a throwback to one of the most iconic figures in the club's history. This endorsement comes at a time when Chiefs are desperate to add more dynamic options to their wide areas to compete with the league's elite sides.

"Mokwana reminds me of Jabu "Shuffle" [Mahlangu] back then because he is very skilful and he is not afraid to take on his defender. He can also create and score goals, not to mention his continental experience can be very useful for AmaKhosi because the youngsters can also look up to him for guidance," Khune explained in an interview with SABC Sport.

The road to free agency

Mokwana’s current status as a free agent follows a turbulent period in North Africa. The winger officially parted ways with Tunisian heavyweights Esperance in September, cutting short his stay with the continental giants.

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His representatives have wasted no time in exploring options closer to home, reportedly offering his services to the Amakhosi hierarchy. The prospect of landing a player of his calibre without a transfer fee represents a significant opportunity for the Soweto giants.

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The winger's ability to produce moments of magic under pressure has caught the eye of several analysts who believe he never should have left the South African top flight without first testing himself at one of the country's "Big Three" clubs. The current situation now presents a second chance for both the player and the club to find common ground.

Expert backing for the move

Khune is not the only prominent figure in South African football advocating for this recruitment strategy. Former Jomo Cosmos midfielder and respected analyst Mark Haskins has also voiced his surprise that Mokwana was not snapped up by a domestic powerhouse earlier in his career. Haskins echoed the sentiment that the winger has the specific qualities required to improve the current tactical setup employed by Fernando da Cruz at Naturena.

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"I like him and I believe that he can add value to that Kaizer Chiefs team, and I was shocked that he wasn't pursued by one of our local giants before he went abroad," Haskins noted when discussing the player's future. The consensus among experts suggests that Mokwana’s profile as a direct, goal-scoring winger would offer a different dimension to an attack that has occasionally lacked a cutting edge during recent domestic campaigns.

Whether the Chiefs management will act on these recommendations remains to be seen, but the pressure to strengthen the squad is mounting. As the club looks to recover from their recent exit in the CAF Confederation Cup, adding an experienced international like Mokwana could be a statement of intent.