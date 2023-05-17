Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has explained why it could be difficult for the Soweto giants to get rid of Itumeleng Khune.

Khune struggled for game time this season

His contract is coming to an end

A former teammate wants him to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune’s Chiefs contract is ending on June 30 after a season in which he struggled for game time and was error-prone. Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung says they have opened talks with the veteran custodian for a contract extension.

But with Chiefs having shown they had a goalkeeping crisis this season, retaining Khune or not might be a tricky decision for the club. But Khuzwayo says Khune remains a good option for Amakhosi because the local market does not have an apt replacement for the former Bafana Bafana captain.

WHAT KHUZWAYO SAID: “Yes, Khune is no longer the keeper he was a few seasons ago because of age but the quality is still there,” Khuzwayo told Sowetan Live.

"Khune must stay while they look for someone who will be a long-term replacement for him. I really don’t know where they’ll get that good keeper who’ll be convincing.

“I agree with those who say there’s a crisis at Chiefs as far as goalkeeping is concerned but again, those keepers there are the best you can find in the country, which means it’s a national crisis.

"The thing is, there are no better keepers than what Chiefs have in the market. They must continue with them, hopefully they can improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, no other goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Chiefs. The upcoming Premier Soccer League transfer window could see stiff competition in the market between Chiefs and their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, who are also searching for a goalkeeper.

The Buccaneers have two goalkeepers whose contracts expire in June - Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane. But Pirates have reportedly identified TS Galaxy stopper Melusi Buthelezi as a possible replacement for either Ofori or Mpontshane.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? It is to be seen if Khune will be selected to start in Chiefs' last league game against Cape Town City on Wednesday.