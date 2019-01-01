Itumeleng Khune aims for Doctor Khumalo's record at Kaizer Chiefs

Khune's appearance against Usuthu on Tuesday saw him equal Mooki's record in the colours of Amakhosi and the skipper is now looking to emulate Khumalo

captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has spoken of his latest milestone for the club.

Earlier this week, Khune matched Thabo Mooki's record who played 13 seasons for Amakhosi since the inception of the in 1996.

"I am honoured to have reached a milestone that a legend of Kaizer Chiefs Thabo Mooki had set. Mooki and I are friends. We played together and even after he has retired, we are still close. I will call him and have a talk about this. Thabo is one of the players who has guided and assisted me throughout my career. He along with Doctor Khumalo have played a major role in my career," Khune told the Amakhosi website.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper has now set his sights on emulating Doctor Khumalo and has featured 397 times across all competitions for the Soweto giants during his illustrious football career.

"As a goalkeeper, I need to work harder and remain focused. A target could be to play as many games for the club as Doctor Khumalo has played," he said.

Having already made 256 league appearances and kept 123 clean sheets for Chiefs, Khune admits he goes into every game with the aim of keeping his opponents at bay.

"As a goalkeeper, it is not so much about the performances on the field but also the number of clean sheets that you keep. I am clean sheet driven and I encourage my backline no matter who is in it to keep a clean sheet and they fight for me and I fight for them. Together we do it for the club and for the country when I am playing for the national team."

Khune is the only goalkeeper in the history of the club to have featured in 256 league games since 1996.

His role model and former goalkeeper coach Brian Baloyi played just over 200 league matches for Chiefs before he left for in the mid-2000s.

Up next for Chiefs is a home game against at FNB Stadium, and Khune expects a difficult match but said they go into this encounter with renewed positivity following their impressive 2-0 win over .

"It’s going to be a difficult game against Baroka but we are preparing well for it. The AmaZulu game is hopefully the start of good things to come. We lost before that against and we showed character to bounce back and win against AmaZulu. We are a big club and we needed to show character and bounce back. We go into this game against Baroka with renewed positivity and [we were] encouraged by our last win," concluded Khune.