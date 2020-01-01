It’s unfair to discredit Mokwena and Sredojevic’s contribution at Orlando Pirates - Davids

The Buccaneers’ assistant coach has credited the Serbian manager for his contribution

assistant coach Fadlu Davids believes coach Josef Zinnbauer cannot be credited alone for their return to winning ways as he praised Milutin Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena.

Although he is wary of a wounded as they prepare to meet in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium, he believes they have talented players for the encounter.

Amakhosi have suffered back to back defeats across all competitions, and Zinnbauer’s right-hand man believes coach Ernst Middendorp will be calm and will push his troops to come into the game firing.

“I don’t think you can really put it down to one thing. Zinnbauer has to get a lot of credit, but of course, everything gets a part, you can’t discredit coach Micho, you can’t discredit Rhulani, and the players, they said it’s time we start getting results,” Davids told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“We went through a very rocky start, in the beginning, the coach (Zinnbauer) deserves a lot of credit for stabilizing and putting a clear structure in. He has so many ideas he wants to implement, but he is using his experience to see what is necessary at this point in time.”

Speaking about the Soweto Derby where the two PSL giants are battling it out for the three points, Davids is aware the game is special but he is banking on Zinnbauer’s experience.

“The derby is a special day in , not only South African football. Our coach is experienced enough having played big derbies in his career,” he added.

“He knows it, but of course you get special players that come to the fore that have the big match temperament that have the feeling for coming onto the pitch - and just go out there and perform.

“It is about finding those players that can win you the derby. You get out there, you are on the pitch and the tactical instruction stops."

Despite the PSL log leaders having lost their league match to and to in the Nedbank Cup, the seasoned manager warns of a dangerous Chiefs.

“Chiefs are actually the in-form team, they lost one game in the league, the game before that was against SuperSport United,” he continued.

“The other thing is, do you really read into form when it comes to a derby. I think their coach Middendorp will be calm and I expect them firing.

“We will have to be at our best to get the three points. Not for one second are we going into the game underestimating Chiefs.”

A victory for the Ghost will narrow the gap by three points, but a win for the Naturena-based club will see them stretching their lead to nine points.