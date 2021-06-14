'It's the whole Orlando Pirates team' - Pule shields under fire coach Zinnbauer

Despite helping the club win a domestic trophy and finish third, the German tactician has had to deal with fan criticism

Orlando Pirates forward Vincent Pule has defended head coach Josef Zinnbauer who has come under criticism after the Premier Soccer League side finished third in the just-concluded season.

Pule has stated the responsibility for some of the disappointing results witnessed by the club should be shouldered by everyone at the club and added it is not time to point fingers at specific individuals.

Zinnbauer, who was in charge of his first full season at Bucs, led the club to MTN8 title glory, an achievement that helped them end the six-year drought.

He also helped them secure third place in the last game of the season when Mamelodi Sundowns won their fourth straight game.

"As a team, we need to support each other. As players we are hundred per cent behind the coach because we lose as a team and we win as a team,’’ Pule told Sowetan.

"Now that the things aren’t going well, must we point fingers? No, we are a team. We all take responsibility for what happened. It wasn’t the coach’s fault that we were inconsistent.

"Being criticised is a package of playing for Pirates, you have to win every game at Pirates.’’

Pule insisted consistency - especially in the first round - is the only sure way they can challenge for titles next seasons.

"We must be consistent. Consistency is the key. When you want to win the league, every game you get full points. We’ve told ourselves that next season we’re going to challenge for every available trophy," added the forward.

"The second round of the season is very difficult, hence you must make sure you do well in the first round. If you can win maybe 12 games in the first round, you have a realistic chance to win the title and that’s our plan going forward.’’

Despite the MTN8 achievement at Bucs, Zinnbauer has had to deal with increased criticism from the fans and the protests might force the club's hierarchy - who are understood to have held a meeting recently - to make a decision on whether to stick with the German or let him go.