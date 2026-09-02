Al-Hilal have landed in genuine trouble after the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli, hit by a curse of injuries to their defenders.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Ahli 3-0 yesterday, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a match postponed from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Both Saudi defender Ali Lajami and French full-back Theo Hernandez limped off injured. Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly also picked up a severe head injury, but battled through it and saw out the match.

Via their official account on "X", Al-Hilal published the details of the injuries their players suffered in the Clasico and before it began.

Lajami's was the most serious. The Saudi club revealed he had sustained a hamstring injury, then underwent a treatment session at the medical clinic. He is set for a scan on the injury tomorrow, Thursday.

According to Saudi journalist Hamed Al-Qarni, Lajami will miss four matches: against Al-Shabab, Neom and Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League, plus Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudi defender joined Turkish team-mate Yusuf Akcicek at the medical clinic. Akcicek is feeling pain in his knee, one of the reasons he sat out the Clasico against Al-Ahli.

Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi will now have to lean on Hassan Tambakti and Koulibaly at the heart of defence for the coming matches, with no strong alternative available.

"The Leader" also revealed that Hernandez had sustained a groin injury. He is set for a scan on it tomorrow, Thursday, to determine its severity.

Al-Hilal now face a fierce derby against neighbours Al-Shabab the day after tomorrow, Friday, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.