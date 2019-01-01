'It's only pain!' - Liverpool will have Salah against Wolves but Firmino to miss final day

The Reds, who could still snatch the Premier League title from Manchester City, are expecting to have most of their walking wounded available

Jurgen Klopp is expecting to be in a position to call upon Mohamed Salah on the final day of the Premier League season, with the title still on the line, but Roberto Firmino will miss out.

The Reds have a number of walking wounded within their ranks heading into the closing stages of the 2018-19 campaign.

There is just one more top-flight outing to take in, with set to pay a visit to Anfield on Sunday.

Victory in that contest may yet be enough to see crowned champions, although a favour is required from against table-topping .

Klopp intends to field the strongest side he possibly can, with adrenaline getting his team through following a remarkable victory over in midweek.

The Reds surged into a European final courtesy of a 4-0 win that was secured without the services of Salah and Firmino.

The former, who suffered concussion in a domestic win over Newcastle, should be ready to return against Wolves, but a Brazilian team-mate is still struggling with a muscle problem.

Klopp told reporters when offering a fitness update, with Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson also nursing knocks: “The famous words in the dressing room this week, for everyone, is 'it's only pain'.

“Hendo said it, Robbo said it, but it was real pain. They should be fine.

“Firmino, not for the weekend. Mo looked good. He was running outside and will be part of training.”

