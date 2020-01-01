It's only fair to crown Kaizer Chiefs as PSL champions - Monare

The Clever Boys midfielder does not mind if Amakhosi are declared 2019/20 title winners

midfielder Thabang Monare says that it is only logical for to be handed the Premier Soccer League ( ) crown in the event that the season is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football is currently suspended in as the country's battle against the coronavirus continues.

With South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases on the rise at 1,655 cases and 11 deaths as of April 5 according to government data, it is not certain when league action can resume.

Chiefs are four points clear at the top of the PSL standings with eight games remaining for them, followed by Sundowns who have played a game less.

Monare feels that it is “fair” to hand the title to Chiefs if the season is to be abandoned as things stand.

“Look, if the league has to stop now, I think it’s only fair to crown the team that is on top of the league table,” Morane told eNCA as per Phakaaathi.

“I mean no one planned for this [coronavirus outbreak] and it’s like nature and things are the way they are at this time and there is no turning back or going forward, so they should be crowned. There is no other thing for us to do.”

Monare’s opinion on what would happen to the relegation battle, however, still remains unknown.

With Black anchoring the log, three teams above them are just three points better and all tied on 23 points.