'It's not what we expected from Kaizer Chiefs' - Johnson

Victory continues to elude the former AmaZulu and Platinum Stars coach who is now in charge of the Limpopo side

Black coach Cavin Johnson feels his side were unfortunate to share the spoils with and their Premier Soccer League ( ) match last Saturday did not turn out as he expected.

Leopards drew 1-1 with Amakhosi at Thohoyandou Stadium.

It was Johnson’s first point earned as Leopards coach after losing his three previous games.

But the former and Platinum Stars coach felt that Leopards had a good chance for a positive result against Chiefs if his players had done “the right thing.”

“It was not what we expected because I thought Kaizer Chiefs were very strong on their set pieces throughout the season and we dealt with that very good as a team that is struggling,” Johnson was quoted as saying by Far Post.

“That’s all they did for us, throw the ball in the front, try and get a set piece, organise their big guys to sort of head the ball in the net but yeah they got it right in the first half because one of our players didn’t do the right thing.

Article continues below

“Yeah it’s a turn the corner for Black Leopards but at the same time maybe we could have stolen the game, I don’t know because I thought we played a lot better and we could have stole it in the last 20 minutes.”

Johnson’s side are not yet safe from relegation, in 14th position on the PSL standings.

They visit in their next league match on Friday.