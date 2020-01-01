It's not what I actually want - Braga's Singh ready to reject Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The Portugal-based marksman, who played for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Cosafa Cup, did not rule out a future move to one of the top PSL clubs

SC Braga striker Luther Singh is not interested in joining the Big Three, , and .

The 22-year-old is one of 's best youngsters and he has caught the eye while playing for Moreirense FC in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season on loan from Braga.

Singh, who has been linked with Sundowns in the past, explained why he is not ready to come back home having left South Africa as a teenager five years ago.

"To be honest and realistic, at my age, it wouldn't be wise for me to do that [return to South Africa]. It would be good because I'd be with my family, but it's not what I actually want," Singh told the South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja).

"I feel like there's a lot more to achieve in Europe and there's a lot more that I can win in Europe before going back home. I feel like home will always be there.

"It will always be good to play back at home but at this moment in time, where I am, I am happy and there's more room for improvement. I think there's more room for me to first make a name for myself before going back home."

Singh netted three goals and registered two assists in 13 league appearances before sustaining a foot injury while playing for Moreirense last December.

However, the Soweto-born player, who won the Golden Boot award at the 2017 Under-20 (Afcon) finals, is open to the idea of playing in the PSL in the latter stages of his career.

"Home will always be a place for me to end off, and it will be easy for me to do that, but I feel like I haven't achieved anything yet and I still have a lot to prove and to work for, so it's all in my hands and it's all ahead of me," he said.

"It wouldn't be wise for me just to give up all the sacrifices I've put in of being away from home for so long, since the age of 15. I just need to stay where I am because I'm happy, and see how things go on.

"If things don't work out for me then yeah, obviously I'll consider going home. But where I am now, I'm in a good space and I'm happy so I just need to continue working hard and control what I can control."

The coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the Primeira Liga last March, but the league recently resumed behind closed doors and Singh made his return to action against Rio Ave last night as they lost 1-0.

"Going back to South Africa, for now, is out of my control, so it would be disrespectful to say I want to go home now because of what's happening [with Covid-19]. So, for now, SA is off the table for me."

Singh spent last season on loan at Chaves from Braga and he scored twice in 17 Primeira Liga matches.