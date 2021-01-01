‘It’s not even about a protest’- Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing manager Jessica Motaung

The gathering was attended by around 100 Amakhosi fans, who for the most part listened politely to what the club official had to tell them

Kaizer Chiefs, with the chairman’s daughter and marketing manager Jessica Motaung the spokesperson, ensured fans at the "peaceful protest" at Naturena on Friday that their concerns will be listened to.

It’s been six years now since the Glamour Boys won a trophy when they claimed the league title in 2015 under Stuart Baxter.

And while Chiefs are still in the Caf Champions League – they play Simba SC of Tanzania in a first leg quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday - it has overall been a disappointing season for the team, which is currently lying 10th on the league table and has suffered numerous poor results this season.

Jessica Motaung, daughter of the club founder and chairman, Kaizer Motaung, moved to assure supporters that they were all on the same side and fighting the same cause.

“It is important for you guys to know that we all stand here with a common interest,” she said, after being handed a memorandum by the group.

“We all have the same interest at heart, we all want what is best for Kaizer Chiefs. For the Amakhosi family. For me today it’s not about a struggle, it’s not about a fight. It’s not even about a protest. It’s not about Amandla or Awethu, that kind of story, no, it’s about Amakhosi.

“We are Amakhosi, it’s about us today and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Also in attendance was Jessica Motaung's brother, Kaizer Motaung Junior. She also made an assurance to those gathered that she would pass on the list of grievances to the relevant people.

“Honestly guys I’m not here to make promises today,” she continued.

“I can’t, it would be unfair. But what I can do is to take these issues that you have tabled to the highest level of the organization. Take them to the chairman and to the relevant stakeholders. And making sure that, and I say this seriously, that they are attended to.”

Motaung also admitted that the club had “made mistakes, on all sides and that’s a fact. But I do know that we can overcome it and unite for the better,” while she cautioned that change would not happen with immediate effect - “Let’s be honest it’s a process.”