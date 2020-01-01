It's not easy to play for Orlando Pirates - Dzvukamanja

The Zimbabwean scored to fire the Buccaneers into the MTN8 semi-finals as the team edged closer to a first trophy under coach Josef Zinnbauer

attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja has had a good start to life at the Soweto giants, but admits that it is not easy making it into the team due to “a lot of competition.”

The 26-year-old, who recently joined Pirates, was handed his first start by coach Josef Zinnbauer in Saturday’s 1-0 win over in an MTN8 quarter-final match.

He responded by finding the back of the net in the first half, before being substituted in the 65th minute.

After grabbing the all-important goal, Dzvukamanja concedes that it all did not come easy because of some stiff battles within the squad to crack the selection nod.

“It is not easy to play here, because there is a lot of competition. So for me I just said to myself ‘Terry, use the time you have got’ and I must give thanks to the coaches and my teammates. Without them, I was not going to score. So I give credit to them,” Dzvukamanja told the Pirates media team.

While Dzvukamanja's goal separated the two sides, it was Siphesihle Ndlovu who was named Man-of-the-Match.

Subsequently, the midfielder spoke about how his team managed to limit themselves from making blunders, something he attributes the victory to.

“Obviously that was the expectation [to win]. I just knew that everyone was watching and looking for the best. They are all thinking that it was a fluke or something,” said Ndlovu.

“So I am very happy we had victory as a team and I personally receive this reward. Playing against Cape Town City it is very difficult. They always push high and always wait for the moment for us to make mistake mistakes.

“I think we managed to recover the ball after making some mistakes, which was very positive. I am happy we got the victory.”

Having reached the MTN8 semi-final, Pirates are searching for their first piece of silverware under Zinnbauer who arrived at the club last December.

The Soweto giants last won a trophy in 2014 when they claimed the Nedbank Cup.