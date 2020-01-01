It’s not easy, no time to slack - SuperSport United goalkeeper Williams on lockdown

The current Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper has admitted that footballers are enduring a situation they are unfamiliar with

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says that the lockdown period forced by the coronavirus outbreak is not a time for footballers to relax while at home.

While admitting that they are enduring a period they are unaccustomed to, Williams has highlighted that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is more important than football.

He says in terms of trying to keep fit while training at home during the 21-day lockdown in , footballers cannot afford to feel like it is holiday time.

“It’s not easy. It has been a tough challenge because this is not something we are used to,” Williams was quoted as saying by IOL.

“But we have to adapt and stay mentally strong. This is a bigger fight, which is more important than football.

"We all have to play our part in flattening the curve. We have to stay indoors and follow the government’s orders.

“The coach [Kaitano Tembo] and the chief executive, Stan Matthews, have told us what we need to do.

“There will be tests done when we return and you don’t want to be the one who has dropped.

"We have a WhatsApp group where we push and motivate each other. There are also daily challenges that keep us on our toes.

"There is no time to slack.”

Figures of coronavirus infections in South Africa stood at 1,353 and five deaths on March 31 as per government statistics.

“It’s quite scary,” said Williams.

“The spread of the virus has been an eye-opener. We have to ensure good hygiene like it has been preached.

“This is not the time to take short cuts or be reckless.

"To see how it has spread in other countries has been scary, which is why it’s important for us to flatten the curve and do everything in our power to stop the spread.”

Williams’ SuperSport are currently third on the Premier Soccer League standings and still with a chance of finishing the season in the top three to earn a Caf Confederation Cup spot.