'It's not about me' - Orlando Pirates winger Pule not chasing personal glory

The left-footed player urged his Bucs teammates to keep going having recently scored the winning goal against AmaZulu FC

winger Vincent Pule has stressed the importance of hard work after helping the Soweto giants overcome .

The Buccaneers recorded their fifth successive win in the when they edged out the Chilli Boys 2-1 in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

Pule, who was a constant threat to the hosts' defence throughout the night, deservedly walked away with the man of the match accolade.

"First of all I want to thank God for the talent that he gave me, we played well as a team. We knew that it was going to be difficult, an away game is always difficult," Pule told SuperSport TV.

"But we had to pass the ball around, fortunately, we got two goals early and I think it's working for us to score early. The spirit is good, we're having fun, he (Josef Zinnbauer) said to us.

"'Go to the pitch, enjoy yourself and have fun', but we have to defend well and stay compact. And I think it's working for us.

"We know we have to work hard, we have to continue with what we have now. We have to keep going, it's good now, we won six [five] games in a row. It's working for us, we work hard and we keep on going."

The 27-year-old player has been in good form lately and he has made it clear that he is not after personal awards, while refusing to discuss Bucs' PSL title ambitions.

"I have to work hard for the team, no matter where I play, I need to work hard and do it for the team. Personally, it's all about the badge, it's not about me. I have to do the job for the team," he said.

"We take it one game at a time and we keep on going."

The victory took Pirates to the second spot on the league standings - nine points behind the leaders, , who have a game in hand.

Bucs' next match will be against in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, February 9.