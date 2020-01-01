It's more about benefiting Mamelodi Sundowns - Morena on his versatility

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana star can play as a full-back, attacking winger or in central midfield which makes him easily accommodated

utility player Thapelo Morena says his versatility has given his coaches “confidence” to field him in attacking positions.

The former Bloemfontein player can operate as a right-back, right attacking winger, in the middle of the park or as a forward, giving Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane more options.

Mosimane has however used him mostly as a winger, creating a largely effective combination with right-back Anele Ngcongca.

“Even though I play at right-back, when I look at my game I just don't look for the right-back possibilities. I always look for the gaps in the attacking areas and I think that gave my coaches confidence to put me in those attacking positions,” said Morena as per Sowetan Live.

“I also look at what right-wingers do, what the strikers do and what I can do if I'm played there. It's more about making sure that the team benefits from whatever position I'm placed at in a particular match.

“It also depends on the tactics of the day and the opposition because I actually sit down and watch videos with the coaches before we decide what my role will be in a particular game.

“What I'm happy about is the fact that I've been able to adapt and keep my game at a good level in whatever position I've been asked to play. I also look around me and not at one position.”

Now in his fourth season at Sundowns, Morena was having a good campaign which was however disturbed by a serious ankle injury that left him requiring surgery in February.

Before sustaining the injury, he had featured in 29 games across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and making eight assists.

He was ruled out for the rest of the season but could return to finish the campaign while playing if football continues in .

Dates for the resumption of the season are not yet clear and Morena could be back to participate in Sundowns’ remaining nine Premier Soccer League ( ) matches as well as the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.